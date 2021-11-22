French possible presidential candidate Zemmour: COVID fears are overblown

French right-wing commentator Eric Zemmour speaks at an event at the ILEC conference centre, London, Britain, November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eric Zemmour, the hard-right French political commentator and possible presidential candidate, said on Monday that he felt fears over the COVID-19 virus had been overblown.

"We have gone too far, and we have gone too far since the beginning," Zemmour told France Info radio.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel

