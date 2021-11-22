Europe
French possible presidential candidate Zemmour: COVID fears are overblown
1 minute read
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Eric Zemmour, the hard-right French political commentator and possible presidential candidate, said on Monday that he felt fears over the COVID-19 virus had been overblown.
"We have gone too far, and we have gone too far since the beginning," Zemmour told France Info radio.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tassilo Hummel
