French President Macron to announce 5 bln euros boost for electronics sector
PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will announce later on Monday a 5 billion euro ($5.06 billion) investment plan to boost the country's microelectronics and semiconductor sector, said Macron's office.
Macron's department added that he would also visit the Crolles site of the new STMicroelectronics and Global Foundries (GFS.O) plant. His department said the Crolles site represented an investment of more than 5.7 billion, without specifying the currency to which it referred. read more
($1 = 0.9876 euros)
