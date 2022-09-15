1 minute read
French President Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Macron said on Thursday on his Twitter account.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel
