French President Macron to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

French President Emmanuel Macron waits at the canteen of Eric Tabarly high school during a visit dedicated to vocational education, in Les Sables-d'Olonne, France September 13, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Macron said on Thursday on his Twitter account.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

