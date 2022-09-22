1 minute read
French President Macron reaffirms France can get through this winter without power rationing
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in an interview with BFM TV that France could get through this winter without power rationing, "if everyone does its part" in terms of cutting down on energy consumption.
