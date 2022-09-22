French President Macron reaffirms France can get through this winter without power rationing

French President Emmanuel Macron walks with French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher, Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Christophe Bechu, Secretary of State for Youth Sarah El Hairy and State Secretary for the Sea Herve Berville to board a boat to visit the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, off the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in an interview with BFM TV that France could get through this winter without power rationing, "if everyone does its part" in terms of cutting down on energy consumption.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

