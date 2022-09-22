1 minute read
French President Macron reaffirms that pensions system reform is necessary
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in a television interview with BFM TV that a reform of the country's pension system was necessary.
Macron's government has highlighted this planned reform as a key part of Macron's new, five-year term as President. However, previous attempts to reform the pension system have met with widespread resistance and street protests from trade unions.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
