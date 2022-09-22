French President Macron reaffirms that pensions system reform is necessary

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during his visit in Cayenne, French Guiana, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ronan Lietar

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in a television interview with BFM TV that a reform of the country's pension system was necessary.

Macron's government has highlighted this planned reform as a key part of Macron's new, five-year term as President. However, previous attempts to reform the pension system have met with widespread resistance and street protests from trade unions.

