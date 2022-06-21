1 minute read
French President Macron rejected Prime Minister Borne's offer to resign
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's offer to resign in the wake of this weekend's parliament election result, said Macron's Elysee office.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.