French President Macron rejected Prime Minister Borne's offer to resign

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron and French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attend a ceremony marking the 82nd anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's resistance call of June 18, 1940, at the Mont Valerien memorial in Suresnes near Paris, France, June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's offer to resign in the wake of this weekend's parliament election result, said Macron's Elysee office.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.