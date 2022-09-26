French Prime Minister says, regarding Italian election, that EU has certain values to uphold

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during a press conference on the energy situation in France and Europe, in Paris, France September 14, 2022. Bertrand GUAY/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told RMC Radio that while she did not want to comment on Italians' democratic choices, she nevertheless wanted to highlight that the European Union had certain values to uphold, such as on abortion and human rights.

Borne was commenting in the wake of Italy's election, in which Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two, after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's vote.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.