French prosecutor opens probe into use of private consultancy firms by the state

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - The French financial prosecutor said it had opened a preliminary probe into the role of private consultancy firms used by the French state and into any possible tax fraud.

The probe follows a report from the French Senate on the growing use of private consultancy firms by the French state.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.