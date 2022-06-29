French prosecutors investigate government minister after rape accusations

French Minister for Solidarity and the Disabled Damien Abad arrives for a working meeting with the French Prime Minister and members of the government at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Paris prosecution office said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into France's minister for the disabled, Damien Abad, on suspicion of attempted rape, an accusation his lawyer said he denied.

Prosecutors took the procedural step after a woman filed a criminal complaint against the former conservative lawmaker who joined President Emmanuel Macron's centrist political camp following Macron's re-election earlier this year.

"Damien Abad acknowledges this logical consequence (of the complaint) and will soon be able to prove his innocence", Abad's lawyer said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He had previously firmly denied all accusations linked to rape and other sexual misconduct made by several women against him through the press.

Opposition politicians have called on Abad in the past few weeks to resign.

The scandal has harmed Macron's government, which is likely to be overhauled in the coming days after Macron's centrist camp lost its majority in this month's parliamentary elections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Elizabeth Pineau Editing by Chris Reese and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.