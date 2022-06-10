1 minute read
French sports minister tests positive for COVID-19
PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - France's recently appointed sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate and work remotely for the time being, said the country's sports ministry.
Oudea-Castera has had a difficult start to her job, having come under criticism over how France handled last month's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by crowd disorder. read more
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra
