French sports minister tests positive for COVID-19

French Sports and Olympic Games Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - France's recently appointed sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate and work remotely for the time being, said the country's sports ministry.

Oudea-Castera has had a difficult start to her job, having come under criticism over how France handled last month's Champions League soccer final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marred by crowd disorder. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.