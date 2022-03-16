1 minute read
French Ukraine crisis resilience plan will cost 25-26 bln euros - minister
PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday put at between 25 billion euros and 26 billlion euros the total cost of measures to help mitigate the impact on the French economy of sanctions against Russia.
Le Maire made the estimation at a news conference.
