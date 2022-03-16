Skip to main content
French Ukraine crisis resilience plan will cost 25-26 bln euros - minister

Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, speaks at the inauguration of the Atelier Louis Vuitton in Vendome, France, February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday put at between 25 billion euros and 26 billlion euros the total cost of measures to help mitigate the impact on the French economy of sanctions against Russia.

Le Maire made the estimation at a news conference.

