French unions plan more strikes against pension reform on March 23

Anger as French government pushes through pension change without vote
Demonstrators gather in Nantes to protest after French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne used the article 49.3, a special clause in the French Constitution, to push the pensions reform bill through the National Assembly without a vote by lawmakers, France, March 16, 2023. The slogan reads : "49.3 reasons to be angry". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French unions plan another day of strikes and demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, a union spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The united union front continues to demand the withdrawal of the reform and calls for another day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday, March 23," hardline CGT union official Catherine Perret told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday invoked special constitutional powers to push through a much-contested pension reform without a vote in parliament, where his centrist party does not have an absolute majority.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard and GV De Clercq

