Fresh shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv kills one -mayor

June 7 (Reuters) - A Russian strike on Ukraine's second city Kharkiv killed one person and wounded three more on Tuesday, local mayor Ihor Terekhov said on television.

Russia "does not leave Kharkiv alone and constantly keeps people in fear", Terekhov said.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's east, experienced intense shelling in the first two months of the war as battles raged near its outskirts, but the situation in the city has calmed somewhat over the past weeks as Russian forces retreated in the region.

