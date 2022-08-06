FT says Western governments are alarmed over Turkey's deepening ties with Russia
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Western governments are increasingly alarmed about deepening economic ties between Turkey and Russia, warning of the mounting risk that Turkey could be hit by punitive retaliation if it helps Russia avoid sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries. read more
Six Western officials told FT that they were concerned about the agreement.
