Fuel storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar on fire, says governor















May 3 (Reuters) - A fuel storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar region was on fire in the early hours on Wednesday, the region's governor said, adding that according to preliminary information there are no casualties.

"The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region which lies in Russia's southwest across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.