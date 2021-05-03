Skip to main content

EuropeFully vaccinated Germans to be exempt from quarantine - minister

Germans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from quarantine on re-entering Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday after the government cabinet discussed plans to lift restrictions for people who have had their shots.

"Quarantine obligations - these can be omitted for fully vaccinated people, except, and this is important, when travelling back from virus-variant areas," Spahn said, adding that the government aimed to have a regulation "next week at the latest" detailing the rights of people who have been vaccinated.

He also aimed to have a digital vaccination card available by the end of June at the latest, he told a news conference.

