Future of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, W.Balkans lies in EU, chief says
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union is not complete without Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Western Balkan countries, the head of the 27-nation bloc's executive said in an annual policy speech on Wednesday.
"You are part of our family, you are the future of our union," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the EU's eastern neighbours. "Our Union is not complete without you."
