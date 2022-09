G7 condemns Russia's 'scam' Ukraine referendums

A service member of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) walks with his rifle after voting during a referendum on joining LPR to Russia, at a military facility in Luhansk, Ukraine September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrial democracies, condemned Russia's "sham" referendums, saying it was an attempt by Moscow to create a "phony" pretext for changing the status of Ukrainian sovereign territory.

"We will never recognise these referenda which appear to be step toward Russian annexation and we will never recognise purported annexation if it occurs," they wrote in a joint statement sent by the German government spokesperson.

Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in what Kyiv called a sham that saw residents threatened with punishment if they did not vote. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.