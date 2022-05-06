1 minute read
G7 leaders, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks on Sunday -White House
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a virtual meeting on Sunday, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Friday.
Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson
