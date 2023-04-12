G7 meeting will focus on supply chain issues - German finance min















WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers will focus on strengthening international supply chains in their meeting on Wednesday, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

A G7 meeting will take place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring meetings in Washington.

High inflation rates and financial stability will be other key topics in the G7 meeting, according to the finance minister.

On Wednesday evening, the Group of 20 (G20) will also meet in Washington. The main topic is likely to be the high level of debt of many poorer countries, with China being the most important creditor, Lindner added.

China is expected to drop its demand for multilateral development banks to share losses alongside other creditors in sovereign debt restructurings for poor countries, a source familiar with the plans said.

"China and all the non-governamental actors need to be reminded of their responsibility," Lindner said.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Maria Martinez











