G7 partners aware of Russian "disruptive activities", Michel says

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 9, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

Group of Seven leaders meeting in Britain on Thursday will focus on Russian efforts to undermine Western unity, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Michel said G7 partners "share similar views on Russia's disruptive activities," he told an online news conference before joining G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall, England.

The West accuses Russia of trying to divide democracies through cyber and covert attacks, which Moscow denies.

