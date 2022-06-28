G7 pledges $4.5 bln to fight global hunger

The Group of Seven leaders gather for a lunch at the Schloss Elmau hotel in Elmau, Germany, June 27, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 28 (Reuters) - G7 leaders pledged $4.5 billion on Tuesday to fight global hunger and agreed to step up their efforts to help Ukrainian farmers keep working and to address fertiliser shortages.

The communique agreed at the end of a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps also called on those with stockpiles to make food available and stressed a commitment to keep agricultural markets open.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Thomas Escritt

