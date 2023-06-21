Gas explosion starts fire in central Paris
PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said.
BFM TV showed fire services sealing off the hire and trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke that was visible across much of the city.
Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building "completely collapse."
Police urged people to avoid the area.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.
"This is chaos," said Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene.
