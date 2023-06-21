Gas explosion starts fire in central Paris

[1/6] French police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - A gas explosion started a blaze in buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris, officials and witnesses said.

BFM TV showed fire services sealing off the hire and trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke that was visible across much of the city.

Journalist Olivier Galzi told BFM TV that he had seen the facade of a nearby building "completely collapse."

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire was locted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

"This is chaos," said Christopher Gaglione, who said he witnessed the scene.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Tassilo Hummel, Juliette Jabkhiro, Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Tassilo Hummel















