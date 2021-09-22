Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says

Screen grab from a video taken by a night drone shows a volcano erupting and tongues of lava in La Palma, Spain September 22, 2021. Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME)/Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands' Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday.

"There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health," he said.

Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.