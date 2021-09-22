Europe
Gases from Canaries' volcano not harmful to humans, official says
1 minute read
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands' Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday.
"There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health," he said.
Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro
