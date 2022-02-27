1 minute read
Gazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers.
It said requests for gas via the route stand at 107.5 million cubic metres as of Sunday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.