Gazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo and Russian flag in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers.

It said requests for gas via the route stand at 107.5 million cubic metres as of Sunday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Angus MacSwan

