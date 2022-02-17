1 minute read
Georgia says joining NATO only way to preserve country's integrity - report
MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Joining NATO is the only way to preserve Georgia's territorial integrity, the TASS news agency quoted its Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze as saying on Thursday.
Burchuladze spoke after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, at a time when Russia has locked horns with the West over the NATO membership aspirations of another one of its neighbours, Ukraine.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet
