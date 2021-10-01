Skip to main content

Georgian ex-leader detained after returning to the country - TASS

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's former President and newly appointed head of the executive committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his house in the village of Lisnyky outside Kiev, Ukraine May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Georgian law enforcement officers have detained former president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili inside Georgia, TASS news agency cited Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili as saying on Friday on the eve of local elections.

Saakashvili, who has been based in Ukraine, announced plans earlier this week to fly home for Saturday's local elections despite facing prison in order to help "save the country" and called for post-election street protests. read more

The politician, who led Georgia's Rose Revolution in 2003, considers the charges against him, which purport to alleged abuse of power and a cover-up, to be politically motivated.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tom Balmforth

