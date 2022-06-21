Georgia's PM says committed to joining NATO

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili attends the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

June 21 (Reuters) - Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday that his country is committed to joining NATO, but must solve its territorial problems with Russia before that.

He made the statement while attending an economic conference in Qatar.

