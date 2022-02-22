Skip to main content
German business morale significantly improves in February

1 minute read

Shoppers wear mask and fill Cologne's main shopping street Hohe Strasse (High Street) in Cologne, Germany, 12, December, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German business morale improved in February despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict as businesses hope for an end to the coronavirus crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 98.9 from an upwardly revised 96.0 in January in December. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a February reading of 96.5.

