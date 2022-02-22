1 minute read
German business morale significantly improves in February
BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - German business morale improved in February despite the ongoing Ukraine conflict as businesses hope for an end to the coronavirus crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 98.9 from an upwardly revised 96.0 in January in December. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a February reading of 96.5.
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan
