Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

German cabinet hikes pandemic-related borrowing to 470 bln euros

1 minute read
1/2

The skyline with its financial district is photographed as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German cabinet approved a draft budget for next year with new debt of nearly 100 billion euros ($119 billion) to finance more COVID-19 measures, pushing up pandemic-related borrowing to 470 billion euros from 2020 to 2022, an official said on Wednesday.

The revised fiscal plans confirm a Reuters report from last Thursday and mark an increase of additional debt in 2022 of some 18 billion euros compared to earlier estimates.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to present his updated budget plan for next year in a news conference later on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game