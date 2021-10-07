Skip to main content

Europe

German CDU leader Laschet offered to stand aside - media

Armin Laschet, leader of Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), speaks during a news conference regarding the exploratory talks for a possible new government coalition in Berlin, Germany, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German conservative leader Armin Laschet offered to make way for a successor after leading his party to second place in last month's national election, multiple German media reported.

Laschet told conservative lawmakers that the party needed a new start after its election defeat, a process that he wanted to help moderate, he told conservative lawmakers in a call, according to meeting participants who spoke with Reuters.

The party announced that Laschet would give a statement at party headquarters at 1830 local time (1630 GMT).

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Andreas Rinke

