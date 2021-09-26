German CDU's Laschet vows to try to build conservative-led government

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader and top candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet speaks after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin, Germany, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's conservative CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said his party could not be satisfied with the results of an election on Sunday but that he would do everything possible to build a conservative-led government.

"We cannot be satisfied with the results of the election," Laschet told his supporters after first projected results put his conservative bloc a whisker behind the Social Democrats. One exit poll had put them neck-and-neck.

"We will do everything possible to build a conservative-led government because Germans now need a future coalition that modernises our country," he said. "It will probably be the first time that we will have a government with three partners."

Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Tomasz Janowski

