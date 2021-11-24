German chancellor-designate Scholz hails groundbreaking new coalition

Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greens party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, and Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner walk after a final round of coalition talks to form a new government, in Berlin, Germany, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz on Wednesday hailed his Social Democrats' new so-called "traffic light" coalition with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats as a groundbreaking alliance that he said will modernise the country.

"The first traffic light (in Germany) was erected in Berlin in 1924 in Potsdamer Platz. At that time, it was still an unusual technology. 'Can it work?' people asked sceptically," Scholz told a news conference in Berlin.

"Today, the traffic light is indispensable when it comes to regulating things clearly and providing the right orientation and ensuring that everyone moves forward safely and smoothly. My ambition as chancellor is that this traffic light alliance will play a similarly groundbreaking role for Germany," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.