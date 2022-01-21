German chancellor to discuss Russia with France's Macron on Tuesday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 10, 2021. Thibault Camus/ Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned down an invite at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Macron's office said on Friday that the Jan 25 meeting in Berlin with Scholz would discuss international security and other topics such as the online economy, climate change and Germany's presidency of the G7 group of leading world nations.

German magazine Der Spiegel had reported that Scholz's trip to Madrid, many appointments and his desire to appear present in Germany due to developments in the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the decision. read more

The top Russian and U.S. diplomats played down any prospect of resolving differences over Ukraine at talks on Friday, but Washington hoped they would reduce tensions over a Russian troop build-up that has stoked fears of a new conflict. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.