German chancellor says Israeli cabinet will come to Berlin
JERUSALEM, March 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the entire Israeli cabinet has agreed to come to Berlin for government talks.
Scholz did not give a date for the visit during a news conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Emma Thomasson
