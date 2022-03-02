German chancellor says Israeli cabinet will come to Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a state visit to Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, March 2 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the entire Israeli cabinet has agreed to come to Berlin for government talks.

Scholz did not give a date for the visit during a news conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.