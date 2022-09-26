German chancellor Scholz contracts coronavirus, has mild cold symptoms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers his speech as he takes part in the 25th anniversary celebration for the IGBCE mining, chemicals and energy trade union in Hanover, Germany September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms of a cold, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Scholz is isolating in the federal chancellery. He has cancelled all his public appearances this week but will attend scheduled meetings remotely, said an emailed statement.

Germany is rolling out booster vaccinations for older and clinically vulnerable citizens going into winter.

The World Health Organisation said last week that the coronavirus remained a global emergency but the end of the pandemic could be in sight if countries tackled it properly.

