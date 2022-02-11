1 minute read
German court rejects petitions against targeted vaccine mandate
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Germany's top court said on Friday it had rejected emergency petitions filed against a targeted vaccine mandate obliging hospital staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Compulsory vaccination for staff in hospitals and care facilities is due to come into force in Germany on March 15. Numerous people who will be affected had filed the emergency petitions with the constitutional court in Karlsruhe.
Germany's current coronavirus wave is expected to peak around mid-February, the health minister said last month. read more
