EuropeGerman COVID cases not rising as rapidly, still too high-RKI deputy

Reuters
A nurse in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with a new CRP-Apherese treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The number of new coronavirus cases does not appear to be rising as rapidly, the vice president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday, but warned that case numbers remained too high.

Lars Schaade told a weekly news conference that the number of new infections was rising in particular among those aged between 30 and 59 and said the virus was "not harmless" even for younger and healthier people.

