1 minute read
German defence minister rejects Ukrainian demands for main battle tanks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks.
"No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," she said in Berlin.
"We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such action unilaterally."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Paul Carrel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.