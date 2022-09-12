German defence minister rejects Ukrainian demands for main battle tanks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a joint meeting along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) on the day of a closed German cabinet meeting at the government's guest house in Schloss Meseberg, near Gransee, Germany August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday again rejected demands to supply Kyiv with main battle tanks.

"No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," she said in Berlin.

"We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such action unilaterally."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.