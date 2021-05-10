German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stands on the dinghy of the frigate "Sachsen-Anhalt" during her visit to the naval base in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, April 26, 2021. Sina Schuldt/Pool via REUTERS

German defence projects with a total value of several billion euros are at risk of being scrapped as the necessary budget has not been secured yet, according to a confidential paper by the defence ministry in Berlin.

The document, seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Friday, lists several projects whose funds are not yet guaranteed.

Among them are various multinational cooperation projects such as the development of a joint fighter jet with France (AIR.PA), (AVMD.PA), Europe's biggest defence project with an estimated total volume of some 100 billion euros ($122 billion).

Other affected projects include a joint main battle tank (RHMG.DE) with France and developing joint submarines with Norway, the list shows.

The planned purchase of Boeing (BA.N) P-8A maritime patrol aircraft is also listed as not yet funded.

"The funding problems result particularly from the sharp decline of funds starting after 2022 as foreseen in the federal budget planning decision," the defence ministry paper said.

All affected projects were scheduled to be presented to parliament's budget committee by the end of June in order to be approved before Germany's federal election in September.

($1 = 0.8222 euros)

