Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

German to drop incidence levels as key COVID yardstick - sources

1 minute read

General view of the "Schulterblatt" street during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hamburg, Germany May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force to contain the spread of the virus, government sources told Reuters on Monday.

The government will instead monitor hospitalisations as a key indicator for the whether the health system is becoming overburdened, the sources said.

The seven-day incidence rate was a key measure in determining whether restrictions could be imposed or lifted, with infection thresholds of 35, 50 and 100 per 100,000 people triggering the opening or closure of different pars of society.

But as the number of people who are fully-vaccinated rises, calls have grown for the incidence rate to be dropped as a measure to determine whether lockdowns are necessary.

Germany reported 3,668 new coronavirus infections on Monday and a seven-day incidence rate of 56.4, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Some 59% of the population are full-vaccinated with around 64% having received at least one dose.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:48 AM UTC

UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said.

Europe
In Spain, Afghan basketball star fears for the country she has left
Europe
Ukraine says discussed guarantees with US, Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Europe
Euro zone business boom roared on in August -PMI
Europe
Austria's Kurz says he opposes taking in any more Afghans