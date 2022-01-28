Macro Matters1 minute read
German economic growth expected to slow down in 2023
BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German economic growth will slow down to 2.3% in 2023, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.
The government cut its economic growth forecast for 2022 this month to 3.6% from 4.1% seen in October.
Habeck told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that he expected the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2022.
Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Joseph Nasr
