German economic growth expected to slow down in 2023

German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck speaks as he presents the German government's annual economic report in Berlin, Germany, January 26, 2022. John Macdougall/Pool Via REUTERS

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German economic growth will slow down to 2.3% in 2023, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.

The government cut its economic growth forecast for 2022 this month to 3.6% from 4.1% seen in October.

Habeck told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that he expected the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2022.

