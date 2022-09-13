1 minute read
German economy could contract in H2 - economy ministry report
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Germany's outlook has "dramatically worsened" and the economy could stagnate or contract in the second half of the year, an economy ministry report said on Tuesday.
A rising number of companies are going insolvent but there is no "insolvency wave" as such, the report said, adding that Germany's labour market has defied global uncertainties for the time being and demand remains high.
