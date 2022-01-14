German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

A worker at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the first coronavirus crisis year, data showed on Friday, as microchip shortages hurt the car industry and further COVID restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe's largest economy.

The preliminary estimate published by Germany's Federal Statistics Office was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.