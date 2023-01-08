German won't rule out deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, economy minister says















FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian militry forces in the future, the country's economy minister told German broadcaster ARD.

"Of course it can't be ruled out," Robert Habeck said.

His comments come two days after Germany said it wants to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine before the end of March, a decision Habeck said was good and long overdue.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Frances Kerry











