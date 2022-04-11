German economy minister says will help push wind power expansion

Wind power stations of German utility RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity companies are pictured in front of RWE's brown coal fired power plants of Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday a decline in the roll-out of wind power installations in the first quarter of 2022 clashed with goals for more renewable energy, pledging the government will try to speed a reversal of the trend.

"We want to change that...it is unsatisfactory," Habeck told reporters in a press call.

While a raft of laws to fasten the green push will only become effective in 2023, the ministry would seek to improve the speed of permissioning and the framework for investments, remove hurdles around the priorisation of air space in talks with military and aviation, and boost staffing levels, he said.

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Riham Alkoussa Editing by Paul Carrel

