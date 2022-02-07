German economy minister on Ukraine crisis: 'All means all' for sanctions

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck attends a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that all possible sanctions are on the table in case of Russian military action in Ukraine, when asked if they would extend to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"And all is all-encompassing," said Habeck in a joint news conference with his French counterpart, Bruno LaMaire on Monday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis later Monday.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt

