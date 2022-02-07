1 minute read
German economy minister on Ukraine crisis: 'All means all' for sanctions
BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that all possible sanctions are on the table in case of Russian military action in Ukraine, when asked if they would extend to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
"And all is all-encompassing," said Habeck in a joint news conference with his French counterpart, Bruno LaMaire on Monday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss the Ukraine crisis later Monday.
Reporting by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt
