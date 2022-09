German economy minister: Ukraine says it needs 350 bln dollar for reconstruction

Local residents cross a damaged bridge, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday Ukraine needs 350 billion dollars for reconstruction, according to Kyiv's own estimates.

Habeck welcomed G7 trade ministers during a meeting at Neuhardenberg Castle in the state of Brandenburg on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.