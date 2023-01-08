German energy regulator: winter supply is safe, focus on next season
FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany has enough gas to get through the current winter season without the risk of a supply emergency, the head of the country's network regulator told weekly Bild am Sonntag, adding the focus was now on the 2023/24 period.
"I don't expect something to go wrong this winter," Klaus Mueller was quoted as saying, adding Germany's gas storage facilities would likely be more than 50% full once the winter season ends. Currently, levels stand at 90.97%.
"We are now focusing on the next winter."
Mueller said gas prices, which soared during 2022 but have recently come down again, had reached a "plateau" level that would persist for the next 1-2 years.
But he added that three risk factors might bring prices back up: colder temperatures in the upcoming winter season, higher gas demand in China and the vulnerability of gas infrastructure, referring to the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.
