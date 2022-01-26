German exporters start year in hopeful mood - Ifo

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The mood among German exporters brightened considerably in January, with almost all industries expecting growth, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

Ifo's barometer for export expectations rose to 17.4 points in January, up from 12.9 points in December, hitting its highest level since September last year.

"German manufacturing is starting the year in a hopeful mood," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.